January 23, 2017 Slideshows

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email

Women's March in Savannah 

Part of a global outpouring and show of solidarity, women and their allies gathered in downtown Savannah Saturday. Contributing photographer Carolyn M. Dimmick was there to chronicle the scene.
By Carolyn Dimmick | 29 Images
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
More slideshows
Midnight Garden Ride 2016
Savannah Film Festival Opening Night 2016
Savannah Film Festival: Molly Shannon
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon 2016
1/29
Photo by Carolyn M. Dimmick
Play Slideshow

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Connect Today 01.23.2017

Submit An Event

Search All Events & Listings

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation