January 11, 2017 Music & Clubs » Music

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

WRUU Tunes & Brews Party @Service Brewing 

By

Latest in Music

click to enlarge Anders Thomsen - JON WAITS | @JWAITSPHOTO
  • Jon Waits | @jwaitsphoto
  • Anders Thomsen

SUPPORT your local community radio station and drink beer at the same time! On Saturday, head over to Service Brewing to help WRUU Savannah Soundings raise money to purchase radio broadcasting equipment and make "community radio with a global soul" a reality.

The team has rounded up some great talent, including Sunglow, Lotion in the Basket, Clouds and Satellites, and The Anders Thomsen Band, to entertain the crowd. Attendees get to enjoy a 36-ounce beer tasting, a tour of the Service Brewing facilities, and grilled eats will be available.

Saturday, January 14, 7 p.m., $22 via Eventbrite.com, 21+

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Music »

Speaking of...

About The Author

Anna Chandler

Anna Chandler
Bio:
 Connect Savannah Arts & Entertainment Editor Anna Chandler started writing about music after growing hoarse from talking about it nonstop. Born in Tennessee and raised in South Carolina, she has been a proud Savannahian for 8 years. She sings & plays guitar & accordion in COEDS and Lovely Locks.

More by Anna Chandler

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Connect Today 01.10.2017

The Most: Read | Shared | Comments

Right Now On: Twitter | Facebook

Copyright © 2017, Connect Savannah. All Rights Reserved.
Website powered by Foundation