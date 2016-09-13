Police investigate two homicides Monday night

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police investigate two separate homicides that occurred Monday evening.Police first responded to the 900 block of Garey Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., where they found Dominque Powell, 24, outside a residence in the Tatemville neighborhood suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.Powell was recently the victim of an armed robbery on Sept. 7 in the area. Detectives are working to determine if the homicide is connected to the September 7th incident.Police then responded to Meding and 61st Streets after reports of a vehicle driven by a shooting victim, later identified as Shawn March, 41, striking an unoccupied residence. March was transported to Memorial University Medical Center with life threatening injuries and succumbed soon after. No other injuries were reported.Detectives are working to determine where the shooting occurred and the identities of any suspects. Circumstances leading up to this shooting remain under investigation.Anyone with information about these two investigations should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.