Hostage standoff ends with arrest, no injuries

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers "responded to a welfare check in the Chapel Lakes subdivision at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Arriving officers attempting to contact the residents heard a loud noise and an impact to the front door which officers believed to be a gunshot," police report today.Several attempts to contact the residents were unsuccessful. "Due to the nature of the call, the SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) were called to the scene. Negotiators made phone contact with the male resident of the home. In addition to the male, a woman and her three children were inside the residence. The male would not allow the woman or children to leave," police say.After negotiations reached an impasse, a decision to enter the house was reached. SWAT entered the residence rescued the hostages and arrested the suspect. No one was injured in the incident."The children and mother were taken to a local hospital to be checked. The male, 31-year-old Kevin Reevey, was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Marijuana and was transported to CCDC," police say. More charges could be pending.