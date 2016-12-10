Editor's Note: Disastrous leadership?
The “mandatory” thing right now is to demand a full reform of CEMA.

by Jim Morekis
Clay Hodges + Aphelion
Local rapper teams up with The Garage Savannah’s production department for new EP

by Anna Chandler
Matthew confirms resiliency of Oglethorpe’s plan
I don’t doubt the official estimate that 75 percent of people evacuated, but I suspect historic district residents may have been more likely than others to shelter in place.

by John Bennett
The World’s Second Smallest Music Festival
QuoLab’s annual bash celebrates art, music, performance, and more

by Anna Chandler
NEWS & OPINION

Should we stay or should we go?

Flummoxed by the thought of merging with several hundred thousand drivers who can’t even handle coming off the Truman at rush hour or facing a wall of seawater, we remained in flux.

By Jessica Leigh Lebos

MUSIC & CLUBS

Jamie Herbster’s musical therapy

Cancer diagnosis brings new awareness of music’s healing power

By Orlando Montoya
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Enter the world of Savannah’s own Lavender Mist

'I think draq queens can be more than just lip-syncers'

By Anna Chandler
FOOD & DRINK

Butterhead Greens has found its niche

Butterhead Greens has found its niche

Students and locals alike enjoy its made-from-scratch menu

By Maria Whiteway
FILM

  • Savannah Film Festival announces movie lineup

    Opening night screening is 'Jackie' starring Natalie Portman

    By Jim Morekis

  • Review: Masterminds

    The movie is based on the 1997 Loomis Fargo robbery that took place in Charlotte, and scripters Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer and Emily Spivey refused to change the names to protect the stupid.

    By Matt Brunson

  • Review: The Magnificent Seven

    While it’s admirable that the filmmakers forged their own path, it’s also lamentable in that, overall, these men aren’t nearly as interesting or as memorable as the 1960 models.

    By Matt Brunson

  • Review: Blair Witch

    As expected, Blair Witch is also presented in the “found footage” format, which was fresh back in ’99 but by now has grown exceedingly stale with its overuse in cinema. In fact, “stale” pretty much describes every aspect of this film.

    By Matt Brunson

  • Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

    As the plot complications pile up, so do the opportunities for Zellweger and an ace supporting cast.

    By Matt Brunson
