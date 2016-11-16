News Feed

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

GBI to investigate Southside shooting

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 10:23 AM

At the request of Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Chief Joseph H. Lumpkin, Sr., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting near White Bluff Road and Magnolia Avenue, that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

SCMPD preliminary investigation reveals that an SCMPD patrol officer conducted a pedestrian stop and check on White Bluff near Magnolia. During that check, the adult male subject fled from the officer on foot. The SCMPD officer chased the individual on foot. At a point during the foot chase the officer reported hearing a shot and observing the individual fall. The officer did not discharge his firearm. Another gun was recovered at the scene.

The individual was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The SCMPD officer was not injured.

Further media inquiries regarding this case should be directed to GBI.

"It is the practice of the SCMPD to request assistance from the GBI in any instance in which someone is injured in the presence of our officers to ensure investigative transparency," says Eunicia Baker of the SCMPD Public Affairs Office.
